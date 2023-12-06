ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman late last month after investigators said she allegedly tried to shoot her brother. 41-year-old Araseli Gonzales Venegas Patterson has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to an ECSO report released Wednesday, around 8:00 a.m. on November 22, deputies responded to the 6700 block of W Blair after someone called 911 to report a subject with a gun. At the scene, deputies found Patterson as she was chased out of the front door by a man she was “actively fighting”.

The man told deputies that he’d approached his sister, identified as Patterson, asking for help to pay the electric bill; the victim said things escalated when Patterson pointed a gun at his chest and fired two rounds in his direction. The alleged victim said Patterson continued pulling the trigger, but nothing happened, and he began to fight with her.

Patterson denied trying to shoot her brother and said he assaulted her for no reason. Inside the sibling’s home, deputies said they found a bullet hole, a shell casing, and a handgun, along with more than 382 grams of THC vape cartridges and TCH gummies.

Patterson was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Wednesday afternoon on a combined $95,000 bond.