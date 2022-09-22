ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Patricia and Chuck Shaw say their yard is a work in progress, but due to age, disability, and limited finances, it’s not happening as fast as they’d like. But they do say, the job will get done.

The Shaws were recently visited by an inspector from Ector County Environmental Enforcement after someone reported the clutter in their yard, but the Shaws say whoever made the call should have spoken to them first.

“We could have told them what’s going on, told them the whole story and that things are being worked on around here. You know, they might have became our best friends when it was all over with,” said Patricia Shaw.

The couple says the whole story is that Patricia has some health problems and Chuck is a disabled veteran, but that doesn’t mean they don’t care about their home. They’re just doing what they can at their own pace.

“Once we pay our bills, we don’t have a lot of spare money to hire somebody to come in and (clean), so I just have to do it whenever I can get out here and do it,” said Patricia.

Fortunately for the Shaws, since their visit from a county inspector, neighbors have helped them with cleaning and Grimes Iron & Metal has hauled off some old cars, and even paid for them.

The couple is committed to getting their property up to code, but are calling on West Texans to talk to their neighbors before getting the law involved.

“We found out that we had so many good friends through all of this that we didn’t even know we had before, and God has richly blessed us,” said Patricia.