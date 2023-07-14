MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland Health Services Department has confirmed West Nile Virus in the Midland County mosquito population. Midland Health Services trapped mosquitos in the county and sent the sample to the Texas Department of State Health Services. After the most recent test, the DSHS notified the City that one of the mosquitoes tested positive for WNV.

What does it mean for the community?

Infected mosquitoes can spread the disease to humans through a mosquito bite, but the disease cannot be spread from person to person. 80% of those who are infected show no symptoms at all. For people who do develop symptoms, they can include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea, and fatigue. About 1 in 150 people may develop central nervous system infections and can experience additional symptoms of neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, and paralysis.

While there are no medications to treat or vaccines for these infections, for most symptomatic individuals rest, fluids, and over-the-counter pain medications will relieve symptoms. People over 50 years old and those with other health issues are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill. If people have symptoms and suspect West Nile virus infection, they should contact their healthcare provider and inform them of previous mosquito exposure.

To date, Texas has seen one human case this year of West Nile Virus which was in Dallas County.

The City is asking the community to take the following steps to reduce the risk: