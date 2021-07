ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The 13600 block of West Highway 80 E is underwater Tuesday morning.

As of 9:00 a.m., there were at least three vehicles submerged, the occupants rescued by boat, according to rescuers on the scene.





Businesses in the area are also being impacted by the rising waters with several feet of water at their doors.

Drivers should use caution when traveling in the area.