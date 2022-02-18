Big Spring (Nexstar)- The Big Spring Police Department is asking for help to find two men accused of stealing candy bars.

According to a Facebook post, around 10:19 a.m. on February 17, officers were dispatched to the Pilot Travel Center in the 700 block of E I-20 to investigate a theft. Employees from the store said two men stole about $50 worth of Almond Joy and Hershey candy bars. One of the suspects is pictured below.

If you recognize the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS and reference case number 2-22-00513. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.