Weekend fire leaves 9 families displaced

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An apartment fire over the weekend left nine families without a home. Now the Red Cross has been called in to help.





According to the City of Odessa, around 7:39 p.m. on November 6, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Building A of Ashford Apartments in the 200 block of N Dixie Boulevard. OFR was able to keep the fire contained to a single building and no one inside the building was injured.

According to apartment management, families in nine units have been displaced because of the fire. The fire caused damage to at least four units while the other five units have been vacated while crews work to restore electricity to the building.

The City says the cause of the fire is currently unknown. The Fire Marshal’s division of OFR is investigating.

This is a developing story, our reporter Avi Carr-Gloth spoke with management and a displaced family Monday morning and will have a full report on ABC Big 2 News tonight at 6:00 p.m.