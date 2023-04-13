COLORADO CITY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Equidistant from Midland and Abilene, right off I-20, Lake Colorado City State Park makes a great choice for fishing, swimming, paddling, camping, picnicking, geocache, photography, and more.

A great location for fishing as Lake Colorado City is a 1,618-ace impoundment of Morgan Creek. Anglers primarily fish for largemouth bass, channel catfish, and sunfish. The park has a boat ramp and fishing pier, but it is recommended to call for lake levels before visiting.

As a reminder, you do not need a license to fish from shore or pier in a state park.

You can also bring your own kayak and canoe or rent a kayak with paddles and life vests included with rental. Just remember that no lifeguards are on duty.

For hikers, this also makes for a good trip as there are more than 3.1 miles of trails to hike along the lake, with more than 300 species of birds being sighted within the park.

If looking to go camping you can reserve a campsite or one of eleven cabins.

Colorado City is nearby and has grocery stores and gas stations if you need more food or supplies.

The entry fee for adults is $4 daily

Children 12 and under get in free

Group rates are available per request

Reservations for both camping and day use are recommended as capacity is often reached, especially from Easter weekend until Labor Day.

The State Park is open daily from 6am to 10pm.

For more information please visit the Lake Colorado City State Park’s website or give them a call.