ODESSA, Texas (KIMD/KPEJ)- A local chef and restaurant owner said he and his team will feed breakfast to local children and families this weekend. Chef Alejandro Barrientos, who is no stranger to serving his community, said he will offer breakfast this Sunday, July 5, to anyone in need.

From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., you can drive through the line at Curbside Bistro, at 3816 Andrews Highway and ask for as many breakfast plates as you need. Children do not have to be in the car to receive a meal.

In a Facebook post, Barrientos said he was inspired to feed local children after a water outage last month left many families without water for days. During that outage, the Curbside Bistro team fed hotdogs to local first responders and hundreds of families as crews worked to restore water to the area.

“It’s been heavy on my heart since this last water outage,” he said in a Facebook video. “We realized how many kids really go without food.”

The beloved chef has been feeding the community for years.

When cold weather shut the city down in 2021, Barrientos and his team served soup to people in warming shelters. Curbside Bistro has provided countless meals for first responders during the holiday season and has fed the community a Thanksgiving meal several years in a row.

The award-winning chef has a heart for feeding people, and while he’s never asked for anything in return for his generosity, the community has responded with an outpouring of support.

Recently, Odessa Fire Rescue honored Barrientos for his kindness.





In a Facebook post, OFR wrote, “Chef Barrientos, you and your team continue to give, and ask nothing in return. On behalf of Odessa Fire Rescue, thank you for all you do.”

Barrientos, who was surprised with a plaque by OFR, said he just wants to feed people.

“We just want to feed people. We want to feed the soul,” he said. “Kids should not have to worry about where their next meal is going to come from.”