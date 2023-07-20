ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Vintage Deluxe, a business specializing in finding new homes for previously loved antiques, art, collectibles, and more, has a new home of its own. In late June, the store moved from its former location on 8th Street in favor of a much larger location.

Now, nestled in a shopping center at 2117 E 42nd Street, employees are anxiously waiting for a City inspection that will allow them to officially open for business. The move, said manager Apryl Shelton, has not been without its roadblocks.

“We thought the move itself would be the hardest part. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting on the inspection, and we don’t really have a time frame,” she said. “We have no idea when we’re going to be able to open our doors, it’s been a little scary.”

Shelton said City inspectors haven’t given them a date and that other businesses in the area have been waiting weeks, even months, for their inspections. Because of that uncertainty, employees have taken a more creative route to remain in business despite their limitations. It’s a business model they’ve turned to before.

In February of 2020, the store opened in a new location as well- that’s because the business has grown incredibly in its nine years and has moved from location to location in search of more space. One month after the last move, the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the store for weeks and employees took to social media to conduct business via curbside pickup. Now, employees are putting that practice in motion once again.

“We’re posting four pictures on Facebook every hour and customers can pay by phone and pick up their items curbside. We’re very grateful for our loyal customers and even a few new ones we’ve made since moving. They are helping support small business and we’re very thankful for that,” Shelton said.

You’ll find all the goodies up for offer here. Just comment on a photo if something catches your eye, and a staff member will walk you through the buying process.

So, what does the store have to offer? A little bit of everything, it seems.

“We keep getting more and more inventory, our record collection keeps growing. We have 80s toys, memorabilia, Pyrex dishes are really popular right now, mid-century items, we sell it all,” Shelton said.

Additionally, the store carries antique furniture, candles, decor, and so much more.

“The younger generation, the older generation…everyone comes in and either learns something or reminisces, it just hits every angle,” Shelton said.

In fact, sometimes, the vintage items in the store even spark emotion from patrons and employees alike when customers come in and see an item that reminds them of a lost loved one.

“We had one woman come in with a record. She didn’t have a record player and her record had her grandfather’s voice on it, his last recording. We played it for her, and she was in tears to hear his voice. We were all in tears,” said Shelton.

You have to walk through the store to appreciate all it has to offer, which is why employees are using this down time to plan a spectacular grand re-opening. We will update this story once a date for that event is set.