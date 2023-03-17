MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One local family is hoping someone in the community can help find a priceless sculpture that was stolen from their yard two days ago.

This Soldier’s Cross was created for the Hernandez family by an artist and veteran from Stanton 13 years ago. It’s a way to honor a fallen family member who was killed in action.

“It was custom made for our family. Every able-bodied male in our family has served…we are a big military family, and we think whoever took it must not be from around here and doesn’t know what it means to us. It’s priceless to us,” said Robyn Hernandez.

The cross was stolen from the family’s yard on CR 122, a neighborhood nestled just behind Mission Dorado. The nealry three foot tall sculpture was attached to a base buried in the ground.

“Someone worked really hard to unscrew it. We can see movement on the camera, but the cross was just outside of the camera’s view, and we can’t see who took it,” Hernandez said. “We’re not mad at the person…maybe they took it to try and sell it, I don’t know, but it’s upsetting. It meant a lot to us, and we just want it back.”

The family said there will be “no questions asked” if the statue is returned. If you have any information that might help, please reach out to Hernandez via Facebook Messenger.