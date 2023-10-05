WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Winkler County Sheriff’s Office and Wink Police Department are looking for a female suspect who evaded Wink Police officers on foot during a traffic stop.

WCSO says Sharon Elizabeth Patterson is wanted for a Parole Violation of Carrying a Prohibited Weapon. Charges of Failure to Identify and Evading Arrest/Detention are also pending. Patterson has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a pink tank top.

If you have seen Patterson, or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact WCSO dispatch at 432-586-5508. Do not attempt to approach her.