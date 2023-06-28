WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ward County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a scam occurring through the use of a cloned phone number.

According to a post by WCSO, Ward County Attorney Alan Nicholas’ office phone number has been cloned and scammers are using it to request personal information.

WCSO reminds the public that the county attorney’s office will not request public information over the phone.

Their phone number is 432-943-4211. Residents should verify that one of the following people is speaking:

County Attorney Alan Nicholas

Carrie Fonseca

Jennifer Sanchez

or Bernadette Chadic

If you become a victim of this scam, please contact WCSO at 432-943-6703 so an investigation can be conducted.