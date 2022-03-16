Abandoned truck found on CR 313

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Winkler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a missing man from Florida whose truck was found abandoned on County Road 313.

According to a Facebook post, 48-year-old Alexis Sanchez Azcuy, was last heard from via the telephone on March 13. Deputies found his commercial vehicle abandoned and unlocked on County Road 313 earlier this week. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Azcuy’s phone has not yet been located and calls go straight to voicemail.

Azcuy has no known contacts in the area, other than the people who reported him missing. Additionally, he has no other known local address, transportation, or means of communication.

Anyone who sees this man is asked to call 432-586-5508.