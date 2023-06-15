WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Winkler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Auden Valdez, 14, who was last seen on Monday, June 12th.

According to a post by WCSO, he was last seen when he was being dropped off for summer school at Kermit Jr. High School. He was last seen wearing a beige or blue shirt and black shorts.

The Sheriff’s Office says he is currently entered as a runaway and is on probation.

If you know his location or whereabouts, please report it immediately to the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office at 432-586-5508, or your local law enforcement agency.

Any attempt to conceal or assist this individual from eluding his parent(s) or Law Enforcement will result in criminal charges.