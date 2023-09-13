WINK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Winkler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in locating Miella Williams, 16, who was reported as a runaway on Wednesday.

According to a post by WCSO, Williams was last seen at around 2am on September 13th, in the 600 block of South Cross. She was reported wearing a green hoodie with a skull on the back, and red tie die shorts. She has a tattoo of an elephant on her right ankle and another tattoo of an infinity sing on her left wrist.

Authorities believe she is attempting to travel to the Louisiana area to meet with her boyfriend, Aaron Heredia, 17.

If you have any information, or know where Williams might be located, please contact the Wink Police Department at 432-527-3337 or your local Law Enforcement office.