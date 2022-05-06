WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Three people are under arrest for trespassing on an oilfield lease late last night. Winkler County Sheriff’s office was sent to the oilfield at around 1:19 am where they found the gates on the property broken and a blacked-out silver Ford F-150 with three people inside the vehicle.

Shawn Broaddrick, Denise Hernandez, and Derek Watkins have all been charged with Criminal Trespassing, a Class B Misdemeanor.

According to deputies, the vehicle was backed up to a loaded pipe trailer valued at an estimated $40,000 with a broken trailer lock. All three suspects were taken into custody and sent to the Winkler County Detention Center where they remain under a $5,000 bond.