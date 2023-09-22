KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Winkler County Hospital District will be hosting their annual health fair at the Winkler County Courthouse on Saturday, September 23rd from 10am to 2pm.

The Hospital District says the fair is a great chance to meet the staff, including physicians and nurses, as well as discover the healthcare opportunities found in Kermit and the surrounding areas.

All departments from the hospital will be there, as well as the rural health clinic, and retail pharmacy to provide information. Flu shots will also be available.

The family friendly event will also include games, door prizes, and lots of freebies.

More information about the health fair can be found on the Hospital District’s Facebook page.