KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Winkler County Hospital District will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, August 10th for their new Winkler County Rural Health Clinic Expansion.

WCHD says in a Facebook post that the expansion will double the size of the clinic, with hopes of bringing more healthcare opportunities and resources to the citizens of Winkler County and the surrounding areas.

According to their website, WCRHC opened in 1995, serving the residents of Winkler County, before moving into its new state of the art building next door in 2015 at 828 Myer Lane.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 10th at 10:30am in the lot next to the Clinic.

Snacks and refreshments will be served after the ceremony.