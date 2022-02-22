ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – February is American Heart Month, and according to experts, the leading cause of death in both men and women is heart disease. Ryan Williams, a Physician Assistant at Odessa Regional Medical Center shared a few tips on how to maintain a healthy heart.

The more you exercise and eat less saturated fat, the lower your risk is for having heart disease. Williams says that many people are unaware of the signs and symptoms leading to heart disease and some people ignore the warning signs.

“The tendency often is to put it off to just be like oh it can’t be my heart its not me and to not have it checked out and frequently that leads to poor outcomes,” says Williams.

As a Physician Assistant, Williams recommends that in order to maintain a healthy heart people should monitor what they’re eating and look into lean meats like fish. Also, taking 10-15 minutes a day doing a jog or simple workout can make a world of difference when reducing heart risks.

According to the CDC, heart disease in men and women shows up differently. Studies show that 1 in every 5 women die from heart disease. Williams says that commonly women with chronic fatigue who are easily winded often over look the subtle symptoms that may be indicating heart disease.

“Women frequently are missed because they don’t come to the ER complaining of you know left side crushing chest pains although we’re a little more suspicious when someone has diabetes but they frequently don’t have typical presentation either,” says Williams.