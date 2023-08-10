ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Way Out West Bull Bash is happening this weekend will feature a bull ride followed by live music; organizers said they wanted a fun event for the community and also want to pay tribute to a local bull rider who died last month.

Landon Edward Coulston, of Odessa and Monahans, died on July 7- he was just 21 years old. His friends, and fellow bull riders, said they will honor to the late bull rider, who was supposed to be competing in the event.

“We lost a very good friend of ours who was a big bull rider…it’s kinda put a dent in some of us but I think it will be cool to get the community back together and support him. Landon was actually supposed to be here, so it’s been hard knowing that he’s not going to be there on that day, but we’re still going to do a tribute and recognize Landon and I think it’s something he’s definitely cheering on and wants us to continue to do,” said event hostess Kinslee Looney.

The event will be held at 1111 N Redondo in West Odessa and kicks off this Saturday, August 12, with the gates opening at 4:00 p.m. and bull rides are set to begin at 6:00 p.m. with fireworks and activities for the kids to follow. Tickets are $10 each, children eight an under will be admitted free of charge.