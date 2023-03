PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A portion of Cannon street will be closed Friday, March 10th starting at 8am in order to upgrade the water and sewer in the area.

There will be little to no water pressure from the intersections of West Jackson and South Plum Streets to the intersections of Lincoln and South Plum Streets starting at 8am to repair a water line.

Both projects are expected to end around 5pm and normal services will resume.