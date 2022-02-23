MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference kicked off Tuesday in Midland and now Encore Green Environmental, LLC, says it has some solutions to important issues such as by-product water recycling issues and public domain of property for land owners.

Encore Green Environmental says its goal at the conference is “To keep benefit water uppermost in the minds of energy, manufacturing and government communities. Thoughts and policies are being presented for better use of by-product water recycling. Agricultural producers and communities are being encouraged to engage up front in partnerships to avoid issues that can cause water battles down the road.”

“There has to be a grassroots resolution organized for agriculture to be on the front of water issues, rather than the backend,” said Cody Wilson, a Midland farmer. “Agriculture, energy, manufacturing and government need to participate to solve issues in partnership with the land owners.”

Wilson has been working with other farmers in the area in support of this water recycling program and he has industry leaders stepping up to help.

In support of by-product water recycling, Encore Green Environmental will refurbishing and bringing back its proven Nomad technology that will be reestablished in the Midland area in the next two months. This technology has successfully cleaned over 30 million barrels.

Wilson repeated that it is about good stewardship and requires that land guardians – ranchers and farmers – be engaged with energy companies and environmentalists in the conversation.

Encore Green Environmental said its patent pending methodology, Conservation By-Design, brings the perfect storm together for “unprecedented” environmental and industrial results, addressing the issues of industry creating too much by-product water. It is estimated that 15 million barrels of oil-field by-product water is disposed daily. The goal is to clean the by-product water and use it to grow vegetation; a win-win scenario for both industry and agriculture.