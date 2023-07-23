Update: An official boil water notice was issued to the citizens of Gardendale. According to a release from the Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation, children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, another notice will be issued, rescinding the boil water notice.

If you have any questions, please contact the GGWSC at 6600 E. Goldenrod, or 432-561-925.

GARDENDALE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There is a leak on one of the main water lines at around 3pm in Gardendale, along FM 1788, according to the Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation.

In addition, the GGWSC road construction has covered some of the valves and crews are working to get them working.

Citizens are being advised to boil water for 2 minutes before consuming it, once water returns.