BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A portion of Avondale Drive has been closed to through traffic due to a water leak between Wasson Road and Crestline Drive.

The road between Wasson and Crestline will be closed to through traffic due to the leak being in the middle of the road.

Residents in the Coronado Subdivision will have little to no water pressure as crews work to repair the leak.

For any questions, please contact the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.