ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Crews will be installing an eight-inch water main line this week, causing a temporarily road closure.

According to a release by the City of Odessa, East 100th Street will be temporarily closed between Indigo Ct. and Sagebrush Avenue, as crews install a new water main line for a future development.

Homeowners along North Sagebrush will have access to their properties at all times.

Work is expected to begin on Monday, December 11th and take up to one week to complete.

Citizens are being asked to follow all traffic control devices, find alternate routes, and expect delays while construction is ongoing.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Odessa Engineering Department at 432-335-3244.