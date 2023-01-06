MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The City of Midland, in partnership with volunteers and the West Texas Food Bank, will open several sites across the city at 2:00 p.m. today to distribute bottled water amid a city-wide boil water notice. Because the water issues caused Midland ISD to shut down for the day as well, two sites will offer food for students in addition to water.

For water only, visit these locations:

First Baptist Church of Midland -2104 W. Louisiana Avenue

Midland College- Chaparral Center -3600 N. Garfield

Stonegate Fellowship -6000 Wadley Avenue

For student meals or water, these sites will also open at 2:00 p.m.: