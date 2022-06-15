ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This is the second morning that people living in Odessa are waking up to no running water. The City of Odessa held a press conference yesterday afternoon, addressing the updates in repairs on the water line break that happened at the corner of 42nd Street and San Jacinto.

In a recent news release, Director of Public Works and Utilities, Tom Kerr explained that the break in the line has been repaired and will begin to turn the system back on slowly to maintain the strength of all lines. Kerr went on to say that once the system is back, the city will remain under a boil water notice for the next 24 hours.

The City of Odessa has stated that water will be distributed from the Ector County Coliseum from 9 am to 2 pm.

People that are 75 years of age or older, or those with special needs should contact Dawn Weeks with Connection Christian Church at 432-332-2954 to receive help with drinking water and/or potable for their household needs.

Water delivery is underway this morning for nursing homes and City Offices will continue to be closed tomorrow until 1 pm.