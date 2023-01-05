MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland this afternoon announced three water distribution sites for community members to pick up bottled water amid a boil water notice impacting half the county.

Anyone in need of water can stop by the Martin Luther King Center at 2300 Butternut Lane, the Chaparral Center on Midland College’s campus at 3600 N Garfield, and First Baptist Church at 2104 W Louisiana Avenue.

City leaders said a water main break on Tuesday and then a problem at the water treatment plant today caused the City to issue the boil water notice. Water is safe for showering, but not for ingesting. Meaning residents should not use city water, including RO water, to drink, brush their teeth, make formula bottles, wash fruits and vegetables, water pets, or make ice without first boiling the water or using bottled water.

Officials think the issues should be resolved by mid-Saturday. In response, Midland County also issued an emergency declaration this afternoon and is asking the community to conserve water when possible.