PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A sizeable tornado was caught on camera touching down east of Fort Stockton in Pecos County. According to a weather alert, the tornado was confirmed located 24 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving southeast at 15 miles per hour.

However, no damage has been reported in Fort Stockton proper, according to one resident; with only moderate winds reported, so far. In the County, scanner traffic confirmed the Pecos County Sheriff’s Office has closed SH 18 because of downed power lines.

Tornado and severe storm watches and warnings remain in effect for most of West Texas. The current alert will remain in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Chief Meterologist Chase Menendez issued the following advice to stay safe in the event these tornados move into town:

Take shelter immediately on the ground floor in an interior room or hallway of a “sturdy” structure

Avoid windows

Watch for signs of a tornado and take action “immediately”, these signs include: