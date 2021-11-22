WATCH: Sweetwater, Big Spring bands to perform in honor of Andrews

SWEETWATER, Texas (Nexstar)- Communities across Texas continue to rally in support of the Andrews community following last week’s deadly bus crash.

Bands from Sweetwater and Big Spring spent the last few days learning the Andrews High school song to play in their honor during Monday’s playoff football game against Springtown.

Andrews ISD has expressed its gratitude for this show of support and the Andrews High fans in attendance treated the bands to a standing ovation as they filed into the stadium.

The Andrews band was involved in a deadly bus crash that claimed the life of band director Darin Johns and two others Friday on their way to the game against Springtown in Sweetwater. More than 20 students were also hospitalized following the crash.