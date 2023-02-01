ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of breaking into a business.

Aroun 4:15 a.m. on January 31, OPD officers responded to Mango Tango, located at 1219 W 10th Street to investigate a break in. Investigators said that two men forced their way into the business by breaking a window or glass door. The pair stands accused of stealing a printer and a cash drawer containing an unknown amount of money.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects, or their vehicle, is asked to call OPD at 432-335-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0001260. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.