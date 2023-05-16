MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The owners of a company are speaking out after a crash involving one of their drivers was caught on camera.

The crash happened May 16 on westbound Interstate 20 in Midland. SML Pilot and Transport, LLC owner Sonja Lipp said in a Facebook post, “This goes to show how quickly things can take a turn…our driver did a fabulous job maintaining his vehicle. Please be aware of your surroundings and be patient while on the road.”

Dashboard cameras from a semi-truck captured the entire incident; in the video, you can see the driver of a small white SUV approach from the left shoulder and try to pass a dark-colored truck. The SUV clipped the truck and lost control and both vehicles veered into the right lane. Lipp said no one was injured in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

