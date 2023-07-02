(KMID/KPEJ)- Having animals around for your summer cookouts and events is always fun, but be careful as some foods and things involved in cooking can be dangerous to your pets.
The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center recommends keeping these items away from pets and animals:
- Fat drippings from meat or the grill can lead to pancreatitis.
- Insecticides can cause gastrointestinal upset and central nervous system issues.
- Tiki Torch fuel and lighter fluid can lead to gastrointestinal upset and aspiration.
- Sauces, garlic, onion, coffee, tamarind, and cocoa powder all can be potentially harmful and/or toxic to pets.
- Any beverages, especially alcohol, can be dangerous to your pet.
- Charcoal, skewers, corn cobs, and bones can cause foreign body obstruction if ingested
- Grapes, raisins, chocolate, avocados, any food with xylitol, moldy or raw food, and macadamia nuts are the most common foods that cause problems in pets.
- Fireworks; ASPCA says 1 in 5 pets go missing after being scared by loud noises. If you plan to launch fireworks, either keep your pets inside or take them inside before launching.