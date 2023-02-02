ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of theft. According to OPD, the suspect was caught on camera stealing a Yeti Tundra 35 from the victim’s porch in the 5000 block of North Grandview.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance footage or anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0000986. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.