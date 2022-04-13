MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a vehicle versus train crash that happened Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Midland County spokesperson, around 2:20 p.m. om April 13, a truck stalled on train tracks in the 7700 block of W Highway 80. The lone occupant of that vehicle was able to jump out of his truck before the train struck and no one was injured in the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible while DPS works to clear the scene.