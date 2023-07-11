MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a social media post, on July 4, the man pictured below was caught on camera driving a stolen white 2022 Ford F250. MPD said the vehicle was stolen from Sundance Creek Apartments at 3700 Edwards Street early that morning.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 230704008. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.