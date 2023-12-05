MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of breaking into a vehicle.

According to Crime Stoppers, around 5:00 a.m. on November 25, two suspects entered a car port in the area of Cuthbert and Garfield; they were caught on camera looking into a vehicle with a flashlight. Once they spotted something valuable, the suspects broke the truck’s window and grabbed the item and left the scene, leaving a damaged vehicle behind. You’ll see both suspects in the video above.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 231125015. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.