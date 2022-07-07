MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police, as well as the family of a victim, are still searching for answers after a deadly shooting left one dead last month. Now Crime Stoppers has released new video showing four “persons of interest” in the case.

The incident happened on June 26th at Spectrum Apartments located at 4331 W Dengar. Investigators said 19-year-old Jayshun Jurail Anders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, MPD released a brief description of a suspect saying a young Hispanic man was seen running from the area. That man was last seen wearing a red hoodie and carrying a black backpack.

Those who love Anders are calling for justice and you can help. If you recognize any of the people in the video, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. Your call will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.