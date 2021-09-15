Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘Sabor Latino’

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — When Hispanic Heritage Month rolls around each September 15, It’s an opportunity to celebrate the many Latin-American, Spanish, and Mexican dishes we regularly enjoy in the United States.

To mark the occasion, we connected with many of the top Hispanic chefs across the nation and asked them to share their favorite recipes.

Watch “Sabor Latino” with hosts Jennifer Peñate and Marco Villarreal in the player above as they showcase the celebrity chef cooking demonstrations.

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates people from Spain, Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Nicaragua, among other nations from Latin America and Iberia. And as many of us know, those countries make some of the best food in the world!

Hispanic Heritage Month is a 30-day period honoring the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.

“The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period starting on Sept. 15 and ending on Oct. 15. It was enacted into law on Aug. 17, 1988, on the approval of Public Law 100-402,” according to the Library of Congress.