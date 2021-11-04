WATCH: Gov. Abbott hosts border roundtable with local law enforcement

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Governor Greg Abbott is in Midland to host a roundtable discussion with local law enforcement about the ongoing crisis at the southern border and its impact on local communities throughout Texas.

Joining the Governor are Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw, Midland County Judge Terry Johnson, and law enforcement representatives from Upton, Midland, Ector, Tom Green, Dawson, Martin, Howard, and Andrews counties.

Border Patrol agents in West Texas have seen a dramatic increase in illegal migrants since the beginning of the year. In addition, there has been an uptick in drug seizures and and human smuggling arrests.

In April, Congressman August Pfluger blasted the Biden Administration after 33 illegal migrants from Guatemala were found inside a Midland home in the 500 block of Peck Avenue.

“I am absolutely infuriated by the news that 33 Guatemalan citizens were found in a home inside the Midland city limits. Make no mistake—this is no longer a crisis at the border, this is an infiltration of our communities and our country. Over two million illegal immigrants are expected to cross the U.S.-Mexico border and be released into the interior of the country unvetted by the end of this fiscal year. Communities like ours are already paying the price,” Pfluger said in a statement.