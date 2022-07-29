HOBBS, N.M. (KMID/KPEJ) —It’s an update to a story we’ve been following closely on ABC Big 2 News.

A Hobbs mother is in jail, after police say she stabbed her son and then herself.

Her son died from the wounds, but she’s been recovering in the hospital ever since.

With Mary Johnson now behind bars, we obtained the body cam footage as well as the 911 call the day of the stabbing.

“My wife has stabbed my son and herself,” said Bruce Sr. on the 911 call.

A calm night turned tragic quickly, after Lea County deputies said Mary Johnson stabbed her 11 year old son, Bruce Johnson Jr, then herself in the middle of the night on July 10th.

“He’s stabbed in the back, he’s got one knife sticking out of him right now,” said Bruce Sr. on the 911 call. “The knife in his backbone is deep. Its all the way in. The one on his rib cage is not bleeding much.”

Both Bruce Jr. and Mary were sent to Lubbock hospitals after a 911 call from the father, Bruce Senior.

In the police affidavit, Bruce Jr. told police his mom stabbed him while in the hospital.

He died just hours later around 4 o’clock in the morning. Medical examiners believe he was stabbed 8 times.

You can also hear this in the body cam footage released to us.

“Dad loves you”, as Bruce Jr. is being carried on a stretcher to the ambulance.

After 11 days in the hospital, Mary however survived the self-inflicted stab wounds.

Since being released from the hospital, Mary was sent to the Lubbock County Detention Center. Jail records show she was there for around a week, until she was moved to the Lea County Detention Center and charged with an open count of murder in the first degree.

Mug shot provided by Lea County Detention Center



We did speak to someone close to the family, who to wanted to remain anonymous.

This person has also seen the body cam footage released by the sheriffs office.

“It was a lot, to go through and stomach, and even just hearing it. It was a big deal,” said the source.

The 911 call reveals many details into what happened that early morning, inside the home on North Dal Paso street.

“She stabbed my son and she stabbed herself.”

“Just stay right there and dont move bruce okay?”

The 911 call and police reports reveal Bruce Senior initially found his son with stab wounds after he woke up to screaming.

After checking on his son, he searched the house for his wife– who he found in the kitchen.

“She’s stabbed in the chest.

-Okay is she breathing?

She moved her head when I walked up, yea she’s breathing.” — Can be heard in the 911 call.

Bruce Senior told deputies Mary had two small stab wounds, and two bigger ones.

But it was unclear what happened to the knife Mary apparently used on herself.

“Where is the knife now, is it the one that’s still in your son?

-Bruce? Bruce can you hear me?

Yea I’m here.

-Is the only knife she had, is that the one that’s in your son?

No. There’s no knife in her.” –Can be heard in the 911 call.

“Between the blood and where it was, and he allegedly he had different knives, or he said there were different knives that night. But when deputies were talking, they could only find one. The physics of that just don’t add up to me.” said the source.

“-Did you ever see the knife that she used on herself?

No, I assume its the same knife she used on my son, I don’t know.

-Well that one was still in his back correct?

Yes my sons stabbed in the back and its sticking out of him.

Well I haven’t looked at the floor, I haven’t even though about it.” –Can be heard in the 911 call.

“There’s a lot of very interesting discrepancies from what he told people, and what he texted other people- to what the body cam footage states.” said the source.

The source says Bruce Sr. has been in constant contact with his wife Mary ever since her arrest.

“The fact that he put money on her phone books as well as commissary, really surprised me.” said the source.

Bruce Senior’s grand daughter lives on that street, her and her husband, and came over once they saw ambulances.

Bruce’s granddaughter Madison can be heard in the body cam footage telling her grandfather, you’ve got to protect him.

As we previously reported, family members shared with us that Mary had a history of mental problems, and would not take her medication.

“I hate to say evil, but there were points where you could see something evil in her eyes. There was a disconnect, it was empty, there was something just not right.” said the source.

That was confirmed by Bruce Senior in the body cam footage.

“My wife is bipolar and probably schizophrenic.” said Bruce Sr. in the 911 call.

“-Does she take medication for any of those?

She wont take them.

-She wont take her medication?” Can also be heard in that recording.

Investigators also had to photograph Bruce Senior’s hands, as he told investigators he had to help find where Mary was stabbed on her torso.

“The one thing I noticed, is that he said he allegedly helped her. There’s a few people he’s told that to. But if you look at his hands, they were mostly clean. If there was allegedly a pint of blood on the floor where she was, there would’ve been more than just a few drops.” said the source.

The source we spoke with has spoken with Mary since her arrest.

“She knows why shes in there, because I asked, ‘do you know why you’re in there’ so she knows why she’s in there, but I haven’t asked anything beyond that because I don’t know if I want to know.” said the source.

The Lea County Detention Center says Mary was arraigned in the Lovington Magistrate Court on Thursday, and the DA’s office has filed a pre-trial detention motion in her case.

No bond has been set as of now.