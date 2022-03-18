MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland County Warrant Service is asking for help to locate a woman with an outstanding warrant. Amber Aschelle Wilson is wanted for stealing mail from at least 10 different addresses.

If you know where she can be found, you are encouraged to call 432-688-4700.

Midland County Warrant Services is a multi-function department within Midland County. Warrant Services is responsible for setting up payment plans for the County and District Courts, warrant services also serves warrants issued by all four Justice Courts in Midland County. You can find more wanted fugitives here.