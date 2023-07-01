ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department has obtained a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony.

According to a release from OPD, Kannin Shorter, 18, is wanted in connection to the shooting. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Shorter is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477.

OPD is also searching for the identity of Shorter’s accomplice, who is believed to have the “K-SO” nickname. This subject had braids/dreadlocks at the time of the shooting.