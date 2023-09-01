PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Ward County man was sentenced in federal court in Pecos Monday to more than 15 years in prison for production and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Elroy Wilkerson, 60, was arrested on November 17, 2022, based on a complaint alleging he had been taking nude photos of a minor at his home in Monahans. Ward County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for Wilkerson’s residence and seized six cellphones for forensic analysis. Homeland Security Investigations Midland provided assistance and found 36 confirmed images of child pornography of the child victim as well as two videos in which the child victim is seen nude.

Wilkerson was found guilty in a jury trial in April on one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

“This 15-year federal prison sentence sends a clear message that those who exploit and prey on our children for sexual gratification will face severe consequences,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “I commend the jury for their dedication to justice and decision to find this defendant guilty on both charges. I also recognize and appreciate the successful investigative efforts of our local and federal law enforcement partners.”

“The harm that child predators cause to the most innocent members of our society is devastating and endures a lifetime,” said Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola for the Homeland Security Investigations El Paso Division. “Homeland Security Investigations will continue to vigorously investigate these cases alongside our law enforcement partners to hold these offenders accountable for the harm they cause in society.”

A mugshot for Wilkerson was not immediately available.