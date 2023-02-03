ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly leading police in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. Dylan Scott Kerr, 25, has been charged with evading arrest, theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and failure to comply with responsibilities after striking a fixed object in the roadway.

He was also arrested on warrants out of Midland on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on January 31, officers saw a red Chevrolet Silverado traveling in the area of 17th Street and N Grant; investigators received information that Kerr, a wanted fugitive out of Midland, was driving that vehicle and officers tried to conduct a traffic stop to search for the wanted man. Officers said when they activated their emergency lights and siren, Kerr sped away and refused to pull over, leading multiple agencies in a high-speed pursuit.

The chase ended when the pick-up crashed on the John Ben Shepperd overpass, just south of Highway 80. Investigators said following the crash, Kerr ran from the vehicle and hid at a nearby hotel, where he was later apprehended. When questioned about his actions, officers said Kerr claimed he was injured and had no knowledge of what led to his crash.

During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found marijuana as well as a firearm that had been reported stolen out of Midland. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $147,500.