ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to Ector County Sheriff’s Office, a wanted subject was making threats of suicide through text messages on Thursday, May 11th at about 9:40pm.

He was later identified as a passenger in a white GMC SUV and was known to be armed with a handgun. A traffic stop was attempted and resulted in a vehicle pursuit.

Spike strips were deployed during the pursuit. The vehicle pursuit ended in the 3800 block of Morning Glory. The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

During the foot pursuit, deputies heard what sounded like a gun shot. He was found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound to the head, succumbing to his injuries at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.