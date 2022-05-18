ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he got into an argument with his fiancé and later crawled through her car window to steal a cell phone. Joseph Galindo, 33, has been charged with Assault, Interfering with a 911 Call, Failure to ID/False Information, and Parole Violation.

According to an arrest affidavit, on May 16, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 300 block of E Ann to investigate a disturbance. 911 operators told police someone called 911 and was overheard yelling “get off of me”.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who said his name was “Louis”. He said he and his fiancé had been arguing when things escalated. “Louis” told police he had taken the woman’s cell phone during an argument and then walked away from their home. However, he denied that the argument ever got “physical”. “Louis” was found in possession of two cell phones when he was stopped by police.

Officers then spoke with a woman who said the suspect had taken her phone and that she had grabbed her daughter’s phone and gone after the suspect. The woman said the suspect later approached her vehicle, climbed through her window, punched her in the face, and grabbed her daughter’s phone from her hands while she was in the middle of calling 911.

“Louis” was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where jail staff fingerprinted him; that is when police discovered he had given them a fake name. Fingerprints identified the suspect as Joseph Galindo. During an interview, Galindo admitted he had given officers a fake name because he knew he had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation after he failed a drug test.

Galindo remained behind bars as of Wednesday afternoon, his bond has been set at a combined $6,500. Bond for the parole violation has not yet been set. Jail records indicated Galindo has been arrested multiple times since 2008 on charges such as burglary, violation of a protective order, drunk driving, drug possession, evading arrest, and various parole violations.