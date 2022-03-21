WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- On Sunday, the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for crimes against children out of Garza County. Juan Oscar Morales Lopez, 23, of Kermit, was taken into custody after a traffic stop.

According to a Facebook post, on March 20, a deputy pulled Lopez over because the headlight on his Kia Sorento wasn’t working. While conducting the traffic stop, the deputy found that Lopez had three outstanding felony warrants, one for Indecency with a Child, one for Possession of Child Pornography, and another for Manufacturing/Delivering a Controlled Substance.

Lopez was taken to the Winkler County Detention Center where he is being held on a $170,000 bond.