WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- A wanted fugitive is behind bars in Winkler County.

Jesus Israel Castillo Durante, 37, of Kermit, was taken into custody March 4 on a warrant out of Wyoming. Durante was wanted on one count of sexual abuse of a minor, a first degree felony.

According to a Facebook post, around 1:00 a.m. last Friday, a deputy with the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office saw Durante walking in an alley in the 300 block of Van Street. Because of a recent attempted burglary in the area, the deputy stopped Durante for questioning and discovered he had an outstanding warrant in Wyoming.

Durante was taken to the Winkler County Detention Center where a judge issued a bond of $100,000. Durante is currently awaiting extradition.