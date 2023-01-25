ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A wanted fugitive from Midland was arrested last weekend after investigators said she was caught on camera with three other teens burglarizing vehicles across Odessa. Ashley Ruiz, 20, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Failure to Identify. She’s also been charged with multiple crimes out of Midland, including Assault, Theft of Property, and two drug charges.

According to an affidavit, around 1:40 a.m. on January 22, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a neighborhood on E 50th Street to investigate after several people in hoodies were seen trying to open doors to multiple vehicles. A group matching that description was later found in the 5000 block of N Tom Green Avenue. Three children, identified only as a 12-year-old, a 13-year-old, and 16-year-old, were also detained in connection with the break-ins.

Ruiz was identified as the only adult among the group and investigators said she initially gave them a fake name; she later admitted her true identity and said she lied because she knew she three warrants out of Midland.

Officers said that all four suspects were seen on camera trying to break into six different vehicles on 50th Street. The doors of those vehicles were locked, and the suspects were unsuccessful in their attempts, investigators said. However, during a search, the group was allegedly caught with items stolen from a vehicle parked on McKnight Street.

Ruiz was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Wednesday afternoon on a combined $46,500 bond. The 16-year-old, who was not identified, was also arrested and charged with Possession of a Dangerous Drug as well as two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. The 12-year-old and 13-year-old were referred to juvenile court.